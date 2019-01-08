Redmi’s 48MP camera smartphone images revealed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

The Redmi brand by Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone on Jan. 10. The rumor mill has been referring to it with different names such as Redmi Pro 2, Redmi 7 Pro and Redmi 7. A dedicated page for a new Redmi phone called Redmi X has appeared on JD.com. Hence, it is now being speculated that the Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera launching on Jan. 10 could be called Redmi X. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared fresh images to reveal the rear design of the alleged Redmi X smartphone.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has claimed that the below images are not renders, but real photos of the upcoming Redmi phone. The smartphone features 2.5D glass on the front and rear sides which is refreshing design compared to polycarbonate and metal bodied predecessor models. The handset will come in Black and two color gradient variants.

The vertical dual camera placed on the rear features a 48-megapixel primary camera. The high-end camera of the phone will allow it to deliver topnotch photography experience at night. A fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear side of the phone and a USB-C port could be present between a pair of external speakers on the bottom edge of the device. Previous reports have revealed that the handset will be equipped with 6.3-inch display and 4,000mAh battery.

Yesterday, Redmi had released an official video to tease the durability of the glass body of the alleged Redmi X which is codenamed as “Little King Kong.” The video showed that the glass chassis of the phone remained intact even when it was stamped on it. Today, the Chinese brand another video to show the strength of the glass body of the phone.

The above video shows a woman with high heels trampling the display of the alleged Redmi X. Yet again, the handset emerges unscathed. Apart from the details mentioned above, there is no information available on the other specs of the phone.

(source 1, 2)