Redmi’s 48-megapixel camera phone appears in official video and press poster

Xiaomi has recently established its Redmi sub-brand as an independent entity. Redmi is now gearing up to launch its first smartphone. To grab the attention of the new brand, it will be releasing first phone with 48-megapixel camera. The Chinese brand has released a new Weibo post which confirms that the handset is codenamed as “Little King Kong” and the embedded video reveals that it will be arriving with a highly durable glass body.

All the Redmi phones that have launched so far have featured metallic chassis. However, the official video shown below reveals that it would be arriving with a glass rear. In the video, Xiaomi employees can be seen stamping on the phone. It successfully passes the torture test without any damage.

The video reveals that the smartphone is equipped with a waterdrop notch display. The back panel of the phone has a dual camera setup and a fingerprint. It seems to be the very same phone that has recently received approval from TENAA certification authority in China. Speaking of design, a leaked poster of the smartphone is now doing rounds on Weibo. The image has revealed the front and rear design of the phone.

The smartphone can be sporting a teardrop notch enabled display. The chin of the device is not visible because of the Chinese text overlaid on it. Apart from Black, the handset will be arriving in two color gradient options of blue-violet and purple-pink. Below the vertical dual camera setup, there is an LED flash and “48MP AI dual camera” text. The 48-megapixel rear camera of the phone will offer 4 times pixels than conventional smartphones. Through its TENAA listing it has been revealed that it is equipped with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display and it is packed with a 3,900mAh battery.

Rumors have it may debut as the first Snapdragon 675 mobile platform powered smartphone. Could it be the Redmi Note 7 phone? The Redmi Note 7 has appeared few hours ago on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660 chipset. The SD660 supports up to 25-megapixels camera while the Snapdragon 675 can support 48-megapixel photography. Hence, the phone that has surfaced in the video and Redmi Note 7 could be different handsets. Other rumors have claimed that the 48-megapixel Redmi phone may debut as Redmi Pro 2. The mystery will be revealed on Jan. 10 when it will be officially announced.

(source 1, 2)