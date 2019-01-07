HP and Acer launch AMD Chromebooks at CES 2019

Existing Chromebooks are mainly powered by Intel chips. There are some ARM-based Chromebooks too in the market. Today, through the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 tech trade event, HP and Acer announced the world’s first AMD powered Chromebooks.

HP Chromebook 14 Specifications and Price

The HP Chromebook 14 features a 14-inch IPS display. HP will be releasing AMD A4 processor edition of the Chromebook in this month and later AMD A6 variant will be also available. Performance-wise, AMD A4 and A6 are similar to the Pentium and Celeron series from Intel. This indicates that the HP Chromebook 14 is a low-end device.

The HP Chromebook comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of eMMC storage. It offers a battery life of nine hours and fifteen minutes. Other features of the laptop include 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2, TrueVision HD webcam with dual array microphones and a pair of Bang & Olufsen speakers.

The AMD Radeon 4 model has Radeon R4 graphics and the AMD A6 edition will come equipped with Radeon R5. It features a 14-inch screen with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution The AMD A4 model carries a price tag of $269 whereas the A6 variant is priced at $299. It will be available in colors like white, blue and gray. it houses the same-sized display but supports a higher resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

AMD Chromebook 315 Specifications and Price

The AMD Chromebook 315 is fitted with a bigger 15.6-inch display. There will be three display variants such as a regular 1080p display, a touchscreen 1080p display and a HD (1366 x 769 pixels) display. The Chromebook 315 comes in AMD A4 model with Radeon R4 graphics and AMD A6 with Radeon R5. The laptop promises a battery life of 10 hours. The other features of the Acer Chromebook 315 are big-sized speakers, a USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, HD webcam, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Acer Chromebook 315 will be available with 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of eMMC storage. It will be available for purchase in North America in February with a price tag of $279. In April, it will be coming to EMEA markets with a pricing of 349 euros (~$398).