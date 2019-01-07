Withings Move ECG debuts at CES 2019 as the World’s smartest cardio monitor

The Consumer Electronics Show CES 2019 is upon us and the announcements have started rolling in. One of the early announcements was from Withings, the famed digital health products manufacturer that was briefly owned by Nokia and renamed as Nokia Health. However, Nokia divested its interest in the company after it failed to revive the brand even under the Nokia brand. Withings has now announced what is perhaps its flagship product for the year and it is dubbed Withings Move ECG.

The Withings Move ECG is claimed to be the world’s smartest cardiovascular monitor and along with it comes the Withings Move. However, the Move is just a range of conventional smartwatches, while the MoveECG packs most of the juice. It not only feature an analog timepiece but also has support for medical-grade electrocardiogram readings.

The Withings Move ECG, as the name implies, features an electrocardiogram which is becoming an increasingly popular feature of wearables. The ECG utilizes three electrodes for consistent accuracy and takes under 30 seconds to get a reading. Additionally, the Move ECG also offers day-long activity tracking and ha s the capability of automatically recognizing various workouts for maximum convenience. The device comes with a 12-month battery and has a waterproof build that allows it to survive being submerged up to 50 meters underwater. Other supported features include sleep pattern tracking and a “Smart Wake-Up” function that aids users to get out of bed in a comfortable way. Further, the Move ECG wearable utilises the GPS connectivity of a paired smartphone in order to provide geographical context to your activity data.

The Withings Move and Move ECG will both be available in white and black colours but they both will have a wide array of bands which users can choose from. They won’t be available until the second quarter of 2019 as the Move ECG is in the process of getting FDA and CE approvals so as to provide consumers with written guarantees of their medical effectiveness. Whn they become available, the Move will retail for $69.95 while the Move ECG will adopt a $129.95 price tag.

