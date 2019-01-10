Lenovo Smart Tab P10/M10 also has a Baidu DuerOS version

Smart displays became popular last year and more are expected to launch this year. Lenovo already has one that is powered by the Google Assistant but at CES 2019 this week, it unveiled two new ones for Amazon’s Alexa. It turns out that the two tablets also have a version for Baidu’s DuerOS.

So if you reside in China and purchase either the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 or Lenovo Smart Tab M10, you get Baidu’s DuerOS smart assistant when you dock the tablet. You can use the tablet to control DuerOS compatible smart devices or ask the assistant questions.

The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 and Lenovo Smart Tab M10 both have a 10-inch 1920 x 1200 display and are powered by the Snapdragon 450. The M10 has 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of storage while the P10 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For optics, the M10 has a 2MP front-facing camera and a 5MP rear camera while the P10 packs a 5MP selfie camera and an 8MP rear camera. The M10 has 2 front facing Dolby Atmos speakers and packs a 4850mAh battery while the P10 has 4 front-facing speakers and a 7,000mAh battery. It also has a fingerprint scanner, unlike the M10. Both tablets run Android 8.1 Oreo.

The dock is the same for both models. It has 2 x 3W full-range speakers and 3 x far-field microphones. There is also a mute button and volume control buttons. Charging is via a pogo pin connector. When docked, the tablet also charges.

Lenovo has priced the Alexa-version of the Smart Tab M10 at $199.99/ £179.99 while the Smart Tab P10 is priced at $299.99/£259.99. However, it hasn’t revealed the price of the tablets in China.

