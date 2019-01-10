Nokia 6.2 specs leaked, said to be the device with a punch hole

Yesterday renders of a Nokia phone said to be the Nokia 8.1 Plus were posted online but there are sources saying it may be a different Nokia device entirely, the Nokia 6.2 to be exact. Although it is still unconfirmed, specs of the phone have leaked.

The Nokia 6.2 specs were shared on Twitter by @LeaksNokia, an account that is known for posting Nokia-related news and leaks.

According to the account, the Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 6 (2019) will have a 6.2-inch display. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor and will come in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. There is no mention of the storage but expect 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage with support for expansion.

Nokia 6.2 (6 2019): 6.2-inch display with camera hole-punch, Snapdragon 632, 4/6GB RAM, 16MP Dual-rear Zeiss Camera,OZO Audio, First market China. Coming Jan end/Feb 2019. — Nokia_Leaks (@LeaksNokia) January 10, 2019

The Nokia 6.2 will have 16MP dual rear cameras with Zeiss optics. There is no mention of the secondary rear camera and the front-facing camera. The phone will also have Nokia’s OZO Audio technology. There is no info about the battery capacity but we expect it to be bigger than the 3,000mAh capacity of last year’s model.

The phone will launch in China first just like its predecessors and is expected to arrive by the end of January or early February. HMD Global should launch it in other markets including the US and Europe in the months following its release in China.

All these are unconfirmed, so we advise that you take them with a pinch of salt.

