Nokia 8 Sirocco receives Android Pie stable update

HMD Global has begun rolling out the Android Pie update to the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The company’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to confirm the update is now rolling out although some users already reported receiving the update hours earlier.

Here's to the latest member of the Android 9 Pie family. Welcome, Nokia 8 Sirocco! pic.twitter.com/AqnjbM7LgI — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 9, 2019

Some members of the Nokia community who have received the update have shared screenshots. The update is about 1.4GB in size and brings the usual Android Pie features and December’s security patch. Below is the complete changelog:

Notification

Software upgrade – Android 9.0 Pie (V4.120)

What’s New

New system navigation, settings menu, and notifications

Adaptive battery power prioritization for users’ most commonly used apps/services

Adaptive and optimized brightness levels

Predictive Applications Actions

Google Security Patch 2018-12

The Nokia 8 Sirocco has a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 P-OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

There is a 12MP + 13MP dual camera setup on the back and a 5MP camera for selfies in front. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 3,260mAh battery with support for wireless charging and Quick Charge 4.0.

