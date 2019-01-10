The UMIDIGI F1 Smartphone Goes Up For Pre-Order Carrying A Lowered Price Tag On Banggood [Coupon Inside]

Banggood is known for offering toys, mobile phones, 3d printers, TV boxes, and a wide selection of other electronic gadgets at unbeatable prices.



Staying true to its reputation, the Chinese online store is now doling out a noteworthy discount on the UMIDIGI F1 smartphone. Aside from divulging more details about the aforesaid discount and the phone, we will show how you can save more money at checkout.

The F1 is UMIDIGI’s latest smartphone that is expected to take the Chinese market by storm with its top-end specs. The UMIDIGI F1 recently kicked off its presale bearing a considerably lowered price tag on Banggood.

While the F1 would normally set you back $259.99, you can now buy at an unbeatable price of just $219.99. Aside from this significant 15 percent drop in the phone’s original asking price, there’s more for you to cheer about.

Before you proceed to checkout, you can apply coupon code 1BGUMIFI in order to get an extra $20 off. In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the UMIDIGI F1 smartphone further down to just $199.99 simply by using the aforesaid coupon at the time of checking out.

An absolute bargain at this price, the UMIDIGI F1 is designed to offer maximum power and speed. Keeping in line with that, the phone packs a powerful MTK, Helio P60 (4xCortex-A73, 2.0GHz, and 4xCortex-A53, 2.0GHz) processor along with a highly competent ARM Mali G72 MP3 700MHz GPU, under the hood.

This European Union variant of the F1 will ship with 4GB of RAM and offer 128GB of expandable onboard storage capacity (up to 256GB via MicroSD card). Furthermore, it sports an appealing 6.3 Inch FHD+ Waterdrop In-cell, LTPS display with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels at a pixel density of 409PPI (pixels per inch).

On the optics front, the UMIDIGI F1 houses a 16MP+8MP dual-camera set up with a 6-element lens, dual LED flash, face recognition and other features on the back. Up front, there’s a 16.0MP camera with 5-element lens, face recognition and selfie countdown for high-quality self-portraits and superior video calling experience.

The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie OS and draws its juices from a mammoth 5150mAHh battery that comes with 18W fast charging. Moreover, the F1 is loaded with a slew of useful sensors like the P-sensor, L-sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a geomagnetic sensor.

If you are in the European Union region, you can choose from a slew of appealing color versions that comprise red, black, and gold. Those living outside the European Union can go for the red, black and gold color versions as well. You can follow this link to grab this discount before the promo come to an end.