Get 20% Off On The European Union And The Non-European Union Versions Of UMIDIGI F1 On CooliCool

As part of its latest promo, CooliCool is doling out noteworthy discounts on a wide selection of items, offering unmissable deals and big coupons.



Dubbed as ‘2019 Happy New Year,’ this recently kicked off promo has been split into multiple categories including Coupon Code, 2018 Top Sales, Discount Sales, 2019 Latest Products and lots more.

The promo features the $3 off coupon NY03, which can be used if your order exceeds $189, and another coupon NY05 that you can use to get an extra $5 off if your cart value is over $259.

Aside from that, the Chinese electronics store is offering the European Union and non-European Union versions of the UMIDIGI F1 smartphone at unbeatable prices. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

UMIDIGI F1 – European Union Version

This version is specifically designed for those living in EU-28 countries. The UMIDIGI F1 is an irresistible smartphone that boasts an impressive array of features and its European Union Version usually sells for $249.99.

Much to the delight of UMIDIGI fans located in the European Union region, the aforesaid model has now gone up for sale carrying a considerably lowered price of just $199.99 on CooliCool. This 20 percent discount will be valid for the black, golden and red color version of the phone for a limited period of time.

You can follow this link to grab the discount before the promo wraps up.

UMIDIGI F1 – Non-European Union Version

Alternatively, those living outside EU-28 countries can go for the non-European Union version that would normally set you back $249.99 on both online and offline stores. Thanks to a 20 percent discount, you can now buy this variant at a lowered price of just $199.99 on CooliCool.

You can choose between three color options including black, golden and red. If you are interested in taking advantage of this discount, all you need to do is to follow this link before the promo ends.

Touted as a perfect blend of power and speed, the UMIDIGI F1 packs an Helio P60 MTK6771 2.0GHz Octa Core processor along with an ARM Mali G72 MP3 700MHz GPU, under the hood. Moreover, the phone ships with 4GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage capacity.

The phone sports 6.3 Inch FHD+ Waterdrop In-cell, LTPS display with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels at a pixel density of 409PPI (pixels per inch). On the optics front, the F1 houses a 16MP+8MP dual-camera set up on the back and a 16.0MP front shooter for self-portraits and video calling.

Furthermore, the phone runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system and draws its juices from a robust 5150mAHh Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) battery that supports 18W fast charging. The F1 features a slew of useful sensors including P-sensor, L-sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a geomagnetic sensor.