Buy Top Variants Of Xiaomi Redmi 6A Smartphone At Lowered Prices On Banggood [Coupon Inside]

Looking for a top-branded smartphone that doesn’t cost a bomb? Banggood’s got your back!

The Chinese online that’s known for offering the best bang for your buck is now offering two variants of the well-received Xiaomi Redmi 6A smartphone at unbeatable prices. In addition to that, there are model-specific coupons that you can use to get extra discounts during the checkout process.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A (2GB RAM+16GB ROM)

This global version of the Redmi 6A smartphone usually sells for $134.99, but you can now buy it for just $110.49 on Banggood. This 19 percent discount will be valid for the black as well as the gold color of the phone that would now set you back $105.49.

Note that the gold color version usually carries a $129.99 price tag. On top of that, you can use coupon code 1BG6AGCL to reduce the already lowered asking price of the phone further down to just $86.50 and save $23.99 more.

You can head straight to this link to avail this discount before the promo comes to an end.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A (2GB RAM+32GB ROM)

If you fancy having more onboard storage capacity on your phone, you can go this Redmi 6A variant that offers 2GB of RAM, coupled with 32GB ROM for you to save your favorite content. More importantly, this variant has now gone up for sale carrying a dropped price on Banggood.

The aforesaid model would normally set you back $140.10, but you can now buy it for just $114.99 on Banggood. This 18 percent discount will be valid specifically for the black color option of the phone for a limited period of time.

On top of that, you can use coupon code 2BG6A3 in order to get an extra $16.1 off. In other words, you can reduce the retail price of the phone to just $98.89 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon while placing your order.

You can visit this link to grab this discount before the promo wraps up.

Launched in June last year, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is an irresistible smartphone that boasts an impressive array of features. It sports a 5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

It is powered by MTK Helio A22 MTK6762M Quad core, up to 2.0GHz, 12nm processor and packs a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, under the hood. OOn the optics front, the phone houses a 13.0MP rear-mounted camera and a 5.0MP front shooter for selfies.

The Redmi 6A runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a 3000mAh battery. In terms of sensors, the phone features a light sensor, vibration motor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and AI face recognition.