World’s first Snapdragon 855 phone, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT goes on pre-sale today for 2698 (~$386)

During the launch of the Z5S, Lenovo made a surprising announcement of the Z5 Pro GT. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT comes at the Snapdragon 855 variant of the Z5 Pro. Interestingly, the device comes as the first Snapdragon 855-powered hone and there wasn’t so much hype preceding its launch. Lenovo VP Chang Cheng has now officially announced on Weibo that the Z5 Pro GT will go on pre-sale in China today at 10 AM.

The device will sell for 2698 yuan for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company is still to disclose when the phone will go on sale but the fact that pre-sale is already set to roll indicate that it will go on its first sale soon.

Apart from packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm chipset, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT features a 6.39-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 and a 95.06 percent screen to body ratio. It adopts a sliding screen design and an in-display fingerprint sensor embedded on the screen. The slider phone features a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel mechanical dual selfie camera setup that springs up by sliding the screen. The rear shell of the phone has a 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera setup. There is a 3,350mAh battery inside the smartphone and it comes preinstalled with ZUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

