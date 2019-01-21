Redmi Note 7 again proves its toughness as it is kicked down the stairs and used as a skateboard

Xiaomi continues to promote its latest Redmi Note 7 with several videos popping up online which heralds the powerful screen the device packs. The latest set of videos we came across contained tests carried out by the new Redmi CEO Lu Weibing.

In the first video, the CEO placed the phone inside a trash can which was then covered with duct tape. Thereafter, the bin was sent crashing down the stairs. The phone fell down 18 stairs in 4 seconds, a total height of 2.7m (9ft). The test isn’t really convincing because we believe most phones will survive such crash under the protection of the trash bin.

The second video looks more daring and extreme as the device is used as a skateboard. Lu Weibing strapped a pair of rollers each on two Redmi Note 7 units. The rollers were attached with their base resting on the screen and then, duct tape was used to hold it in place firmly. The CEO had someone use the duct tape to attach the phone to the sole of his legs. He then made attempts to move about with the skateboard. The bottom line is, the Redmi Note 7 screen succeeded in maintaining its integrity even after carrying such weight.

We recently saw a video of the Redmi Note 7’s screen being smashed and stamped but the Gorilla Glass 5 remained tough. There should be no doubt, then, that Xiaomi is delivering a smartphone with perhaps the toughest screen in its pricing category.