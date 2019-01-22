Buy Top Variants Of The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Phablet At Unbeatable Prices On GearBest

Deemed as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GearBest is now giving Xiaomi fans an unmissable chance to get their hands on two variants of the recently launched Redmi Note 7 without emptying their pockets.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Phablet (4GB RAM+64GB ROM)

You can buy this variant of the Redmi Note 7 phablet for a lowered price of only $299.99 on GearBest. This is a 2 percent reduction in the model’s original asking price of $305.89.

Moreover, you can choose between two color options including blue and black. Aside from getting the aforesaid discount, users who spend $20 will be eligible to get an add-on item for only $2.99.

You can follow this link to check out more details and grab the discount. Note that the estimated shipping time for this order is 15-28 business days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Phablet (6GB RAM+64GB ROM)

This variant of the Redmi Note 7 packs relatively more power in the form of 6GB of RAM, under the hood. Its original asking price is $348.85, but thanks to an 8 percent discount, you can now buy it for a considerably reduced price of $319.99 on GearBest.

This significant discount will be valid only for the gold color version of this variant. Moreover, GearBest users who end up shelling out $20 will qualify to get an add-on item for just $2.99.

You can visit this link to avail the discount. It is worth noting that the estimated shipping time for this order is 3-8 business days.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Redmi Note 7 sports an extra large 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a high resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection.

It packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE, Octa core, 2.2GHz processor along with a highly competent Adreno 512 GPU, under the hood. Aside from that, both models ship with enough RAM to carry out advanced multitasking without interruption and offer ample internal storage space for you to save your favorite content.

The Redmi Note 7 houses a 48.0MP+5.0MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 13.0MP front shooter for the self addicts. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is backed by a robust 4000mAh battery.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 7 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition to that, the phone comes with an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.