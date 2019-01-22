Buy TenFifteen F6 Smart Watch At A Considerably Lowered Price Of $98.99 On Banggood

If you are in the market for a smartwatch, you are highly likely to come across a wide selection of feature-rich smartwatches that carry steep price tags.



While those who aren’t willing to shell out a lot of money on a smartwatch usually end up compromising on quality, TenFifteen is bent of changing that. The Shenzhen based tech company has teamed up with Banggood in a bid to make its top-end F6 smartwatch available to those living on a tight budget.

The F6 would normally set you back $185.99, but first 100 buyers can get their hands on this coveted smartwatch at a slashed price of just $98.99 on Banggood. The next 200 pieces will retail for a slight steeper $118.99 and once they are sold out the F6 will go back to its original asking price.

As part of a promotional sale that kicked off on Monday, January 21st, the TenFifteen F6 watch phone has gone up for sale carrying a heavily discounted price tag on Banggood. Moreover, five lucky buyers who order the F6 before the promo ends on January 27th will qualify to get the XANES XT06 worth $25.99 as a free gift.

Three days after the event ends, Banggood will reveal the winning list and the prizes will be sent within seven working days after the event ends.

Housed in a sturdy metal frame, the TenFifteen F6 is an irresistible smartwatch. It sports an easily readable 1.39-inch IPS round touch screen with a high resolution of 400×400 pixels and 9H glass Corning Gorilla 3rd Generation for added protection.

Under the hood, the F6 packs an MTK6739 quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of DDR3 RAM. The watch offers a hearty 16GB of onboard storage capacity. You can use a nano-SIM for hands-free calling with the F6 smartwatch that also supports GPS positioning.

On the photography front, the F6 houses a 5.0MP camera, adopting a larger area, a faster sensor for a superior photography experience. Aside from that, the smartwatch features multi-sport modes and has an optical heart rate monitor as well as a pedometer.

The F6 smartwatch runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS and draws its juices from a 580mAh battery. Aside from that, it supports a 4G network so that the wearer can chat with family and friends, play online games and lots more with breaking a sweat.

You can follow this link in order to check out more details about the TenFifteen F6 watch phone and avail the discount before the promotion sale ends.