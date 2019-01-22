Buy Huawei TalkBand B5 Bluetooth Smart Bracelet For Just $159.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

Newfangled timepieces do a lot more than just tell time. The market is rife with modern smartwatches that track your health and monitor various activities in order to motivate you to lead a healthier lifestyle.

On the downside, these devices don’t come cheap. In a bid to make a slew of HUAWEI-branded smartwatches available to fitness purists at unbeatable prices, GeekBuying has launched a new promo.

Dubbed as ‘Smartwatches of HUAWEI New Arrivals,’ this recently kicked-off promo gives buyers a chance to save extra money in the form of big coupons. First fifty buyers can get an extra $10 off on the Huawei Honor Magic smartwatch by applying coupon code CLGIERYD.

Likewise, first 100 buyers can use coupon code MHZYWCOP and get an extra $5 off on the Honor Magic smartwatch. It is worth noting that the aforesaid coupon is slated to expire on February 15th.

While the promo features a slew of other coveted smartwatches, we’ll take a gander at one of Huawei’s popular smartwatches, the TalkBand B5. Placed under the ‘More Deals’ category of the promo, the TalkBand B5 is an irresistible smart bracelet that you can now buy on GeekBuying without emptying your pocket.

The Huawei TalkBand B5 would normally set you back $199.99, but you can now buy it for just $169.99 on the Chinese online store that’s known for offering China’s best electronic items at unbeatable prices. You can extend this 15 percent discount by using coupon code GIZ_ROBWTEWM.

The above-mentioned coupon helps you get an extra $10 off. In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the TalkBand B5 further down to only $159.99 simply by applying the coupon before placing your order.

The TalkBand B5 sports a 1.13-inch AMOLED screen that is easily readable even in the glaring light. The device features a 2.4 times bigger 2.5D glass than its predecessor to provide more shreds of information on the screen.

Moreover, you can use TalkBand B5 Bluetooth headset in order to answer an incoming call when your hands are tied or you are working out. It features a powerful triple-core audio chipset along with HD Audio services to make conversation on the Bluetooth headset more natural.

You can head straight to this link to check out more details about the Huawei TalkBand B5 smart bracelet and grab the discount before the promotion comes to an end.