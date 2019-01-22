Buy Xiaomi AMAZFIT Bip Pace Youth And Other Top-End Smartwatches At Lowered Prices On Banggood

In collaboration with Banggood, Huami’s popular self-brand Amazfit is now offering tech buffs an unmissable chance to get their tech greedy hands on some of its high-end smartwatches without breaking the bank.

Keeping in line with that, the Xiaomi AMAZFIT Bip Pace Youth smartwatch has now gone up for sale carrying a considerably reduced price of just $82.99 on Banggood. This 17 percent discount is currently available for the light grey, green, orange and black color versions of the device.

Equipped with an impressive array of features including a 45-days standby time, GPS+GLONASS, heart rate monitor, an international standard rating of IP68 and lots more, the AMAZFIT Bip Pace Lite is an irresistible smartwatch. The device is backed by a robust 190mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery that works for 45 days on just a single charge.

Moreover, the smartwatch is capable of accurately detecting location thanks to a built dual model that comprises a Sony 28nm GPS+GLONASS. You can use the MiFit app to synchronize, map your run and keep an eye on your progress.

The AMAZFIT Bip Pace Lite comes with a real-time heart rate monitoring feature that identifies aerobic and anaerobic exercises, reminding the wearer when the heart rate goes over safety range. There are other calls and SMS reminders along with App notification, watch and idle alert.

Aside from the feature-laden AMAZFIT Bip Pace Lite, Banggood is offering significant discounts on a myriad of other smartwatches including the international version of Xiaomi Amazfit Verge, AMAZFIT Huami Stratos, and the Xiaomi AMAZFIT Cor MiDong just to name a few.

For the sake of an instance, the international version of the Xiaomi Amazfit Cor2 smartwatch usually retails for $99.99, but you can now buy it for just $75.99 on Banggood. This is a significant 24 percent drop in the device’s original asking price.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out the rest of the smartwatches that you can buy without emptying your pocket on Banggood for a limited period of time.