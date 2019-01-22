OPPO F11 Pro certified in three countries; Coming soon with 10x optical zoom camera?

The OPPO CH1969 was has been recently certified by SIRIM authority in Malaysia, TKDN body in Indonesia and NBTC in Thailand. Through the NBTC certification it has been known that the CPH1969 OPPO handset will be introduced in the market as OPPO F11 Pro. It will be arriving as the successor for the OPPO F9 Pro.

None of the certification bodies have revealed any information on the specifications of the smartphone. Like the predecessor F-series phones, the upcoming OPPO F11 Pro will be aimed towards the Asian markets. There is no confirmation on whether the company will be releasing the OPPO F11 handset alongside it. Last year, various markets in Asia had received the OPPO F9 phone, but India had received the same phone as OPPO F9 Pro.

OPPO has recently confirmed that it will be showcasing its 10x optical zoom technology at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech trade show in the coming month. It remains to be seen whether the Chinese firm will launch the OPPO F11 Pro with 10x optical zoom or it will be reserved for OPPO R19 that is expected to go official in March in China.

The OPPO F9 Pro had arrive with a waterdrop notch screen. Hence, it is likely that the OPPO F11 Pro may either feature the same display or a punch-hole display to offer higher screen space to its users. There is a possibility that the company may opt for a notch-less AMOLED screen like the OPPO Find X for the F11 Pro. Doing so will allow the company to offer in-display fingerprint scanner feature on the device.

The OPPO F9 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD dewdrop notch screen which is shielded by Gorilla Glass 6. The Helio P60 powers the phone with up to 6 GB of RAM. It has an inbuilt storage of 64 GB and comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage. Other features of the phone include 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera, 25-megapixel front camera and 3,500mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash Charge support.

