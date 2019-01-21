OPPO Find X2 may launch with these new features

The OPPO Find X was one of the highlights of 2018. It launched with a motorized slider that revealed the front camera, face unlock sensors and also the rear cameras. OPPO is expected to follow it with a successor this year and according to YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss, it seems he’s sure it will launch as the Find X2/X 2/Find X II.

In his latest video, he highlights some of the features expected to come bundled with the phone as well as its design. Some of the features include the new 10x optical zoom technology and the new in-display fingerprint scanner technology it announced last week.

The video mentions that OPPO has a similar camera technology to Samsung‘s variable aperture camera that launched with the Galaxy S9 duo. He says a combination of that, the 10x optical zoom technology and a night mode feature will sure be interesting features for the Find X2. He also says the phone should come with a Time of Flight 3D camera that can be used for 3D scanning and also full body frame adjustment when you take photos.

The Find X launched with a slider design in a bid to achieve a completely bezel-less display. However, there are opinions that moving parts in a phone isn’t great in the long run. Also, that design made it impossible for the OPPO Find X to have an IP-rating.

For the Find X2, OPPO is expected to go with a hole-in-display design for the front camera. That should mean no 3D face unlock but since it is expected to feature the new in-display fingerprint technology which is not only faster but also has a wider scanning area and supports two-finger unlocking, that should suffice. Also, the lack of moving parts should mean the phone should have some level of waterproofing built-in.

The OPPO Find X comes with VOOC Charge but two special edition models have support for SuperVOOC fast charging which can charge a 3,400mAh battery from empty to full in just 35 minutes. The Find X2 should come with SuperVOOC charge irrespective of the model.

We also expect OPPO to add wireless charging to the phone. It already joined the Wireless Power Consortium, so the Find X2 might as well be the first OPPO phone to come with the feature.

In conclusion, the OPPO Find X2 is expected to launch in June just like its predecessor.

(Source)