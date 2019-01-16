OPPO’s new in-display fingerprint technology has a wider scanning area & support two-finger unlocking

OPPO not only announced a new camera technology today but it also announced a new optical in-display fingerprint scanning technology. The new fingerprint scanning technology is said to be faster and covers a wider area than previous generations.

The new in-display fingerprint scanning technology is said to cover 15 times the area of current versions. This should allow users to unlock their phones much more easily since the sensor area is now larger.

It is also reported to be faster, more secure and even has better power consumption. Another new feature it brings is support for two-finger unlocking. With this, you can unlock your phone with two fingers simultaneously e.g. two thumbs.

OPPO says the new in-display fingerprint technology supports one-click payment and domain and app encryption. It was also revealed at the event that the technology will be available on phones launching this year.

