Xiaomi crowdfunds the Machine Island AI Reading Pen priced at 299 yuan ($44)

Xiaomi has launched a new product under the Youpin (formerly MIJIA) crowdfunding platform and it is the 304th crowdfunded product from the tech giant. The product is listed as Machine Island AI Point Pen but instead of being used for writing, the pen is used for reading among other functions. The product is a third-party one, manufactured by Nanjing Machine Island Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd and is priced at 299 yuan ($44)

The Machine Island AI reading pen isn’t a writing pen but works like braille in that it reads out the words as the pen is swiped across the book. Perhaps, the most spectacular feature is the integration XiaoAI smart assistant. The device also functions as a story machine, a learning machine and a translator as it can provide Chinese-English translations. The pen supports smart pronunciation evaluation, intelligent learning report. The pen can also be synchronised with the MIJIA app in order to see useful data such as the child’s learning interest and process at a glance. It comes with WiFi 802.711 b/g/n which provides unlimited download capability, automatic content updating. The WiFi also allows the pen to automatically read the voice resources for dedicated pictures-only storybooks.

Read Also: Xiaomi AirDots TWS Earphone Youth Version with Bluetooth 5.0 launched

The pen is designed to assist the development of the kid in five core competencies of self-care, social, psychological, cognitive and logical thinking. The database contains 20 sub-themes, over 1200 knowledge points, and over 2000 Chinese and Engish vocabulary. Since it is developed for kids, the design is just cool and attractive in line with children’s aesthetics. The body is made from silicone with smooth finishing and also comfortable to hold. The gadget is said to have got the certification of the US FDA.

As for the design, the pen is shaped like a regular pen but with a robust build and design like a small teddy bear putting on a bow tie. The butt assumes the shape of a head with two antenna lights that looks like ears. There is an aperture for a microphone at the top half just under the bow tie. Just under the mic is a smart intercom key. The volume control buttons are at the side of the intercom key while at the other side is the power button and USB charging port. The device has some grills at the back housing the speaker. The design is done to make the gadget usable like a walkie talkie. Finally, the tip is actually the reading recognition area and cannot produce any ink for writing. The pen will be available in blue and pink colours.

Read Also: Xiaomi AI Mini Speaker Hands On: A Compact Little Smart Gadget For Your Home

The AI pen is expected to start shipping on February 28 but is still on crowdfunding. The crowdfunding has been a tremendous success with up to 700,000 yuan raised so far when the company only needed 10,000 yuan.