Samsung Galaxy A40 appears on Geekbench powered by Exynos 7885

Earlier this week we reported that Samsung was planning to release three Galaxy A-series phones with in-display fingerprint sensors. The three phones are the Galaxy A90, Galaxy A70, and the Galaxy A50. Now a fourth model in the series, the Galaxy A40, has shown up on Geekbench along with some specs.

The device was benchmarked earlier today as the “samsung SM-A405FN”. It runs Android 9, has 4GB of RAM and is powered by the Exynos 7885 processor. This is the same chipset that will power the Galaxy M20 scheduled to launch on January 28.

Since the A-series is technically higher than the Galaxy M-series, the Galaxy A40 should come with some features that will make it a better buy than the Galaxy M20. So probably higher quality materials, a bigger battery and better cameras are the features we expect it to have.

The Galaxy A40 scored 1316 points in the single-core test and 3964 points in the multi-core test. Other than this Geekbench result, we do not know anything about the phone. However, we expect more details should surface in the coming weeks.

(Source, Via)