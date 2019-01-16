Redmi Note 7 Pro could be the first Snapdragon 675 phone

After launching the Redmi Note 7 smartphone on Jan. 10, Redmi had confirmed that the company will be launching the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in the coming month after the Spring Festival in China. The company had revealed that the Note 7 Pro will be arriving with improved main camera. Rumors are rife that the smartphone may feature a different processor. Probably, it could be equipped with the all new Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Different leaksters are now claiming on Weibo that the Snapdragon 675 chipset will be powering the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The SoC was unveiled in October last year and Xiaomi had claimed that it would be debuting the first smartphone with Snapdragon 675. Recent reports have revealed that following smartphones such as Motorola P40, HiSense U30 and Meizu Note 9 will be driven by the Snapdragon 675. However, if the new rumors are true, the Redmi Note 7 Pro could end up as the first SD675 phone.

The Snapdragon 660 does not carry support for 48-megapixel camera. Hence, it is very likely that the Note 7 Pro may come equipped with a different chipset. The 11nm Snapdragon 675 features a more powerful CPU than the one present inside Snapdragon 710. However, the SD675 includes a slower GPU and inferior ISP than SD710.

Apart from different processor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be equipped with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor instead of the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor available on the Note 7. There is no information available on the pricing of the Note 7 Pro. The highest configuration variant of the Note 7 that features 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage carries a price tag of 1,399 Yuan (~$207). The presence of Sony IMX586 sensor and the alleged inclusion of Snapdragon 675 on the Note 7 Pro suggests may cost around 1,699 Yuan (~$250) or above.

