Meizu Note 9 confirmed to feature new ‘Snapdragon 6150’ chipset and 48MP camera

Meizu is reportedly working on its upcoming flagship smartphone — Meizu Note 9. Now, the latest information related to the smartphone coming from Meizu Community Forum confirms that the device will be powered by a new “Snapdragon 6150” chipset from Qualcomm.

Further, it also reveals that the smartphone will come equipped with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. This is the same camera sensor that’s present in Honor V20 (aka Honor View 20) as well as Redmi’s upcoming smartphone scheduled to launch on 10th January.

The Snapdragon 6150 is not a commercial name of the chipset but it is being speculated that the processor could be Snapdragon 680 or 685 — the successor of SD670 or SD675. Reports indicate that the Snapdragon 6150 will be made using the 11nm process and could be manufactured by Samsung.

Going by the Snapdragon 600-series chipsets, it will be an octa-core processor with Adreno 600-series GPU and support for Full HD+ screen resolution. It is speculated to have support for Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 and NFC, among others.

A couple of months ago, we reported that Qualcomm is working on SM6150 and SM7150 mid-range processors. Both are octa-core processors but with likely different GPU, CPU cores and or clock speeds.

As the name itself suggests, the Meizu Note 9 will be a successor to the Meizu Note 8 that was launched a couple of months ago in China, starting at 999 Yuan ($145). It’s a premium budget smartphone featuring a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 632 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. There’s a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP front-facing snapper. It runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3,600mAh battery.