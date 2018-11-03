Qualcomm SM6150 and SM7150 mid-range processors in development, details surface

A few weeks ago, Qualcomm announced a new chipset – the Snapdragon 675, an 11nm chipset specifically designed for gaming phones. News of two new chipsets from the manufacturer that also belong to the mid-range category has surfaced. The chipsets are said to be named SM6150 and SM7150.

According to Winfuture.de, who first reported about the two processors, information on the two chipsets have been seen on Github. Both are octa-core processors but with likely different GPU, CPU cores and or clock speeds. That isn’t all that was discovered about the two SoCs.

SM7150

The SM7150 is obviously the more powerful of the two. It appears the Github repositories contain specs of a test device as Winfuture.de mentions a 12MP + 13MP dual rear camera configuration and a 20MP front-facing camera. The display of the said device is said to be QHD+ which means it has an 18:9 or similar aspect ratio.

Most mid-range phones and upper mid-range phones usually stick to HD+ and FHD+, so it is interesting to see that this device has a QHD+ display. There is no info about the CPU and GPU of the SM7150.

SM6150

The SM6150 test device is said to have the same dual-camera setup on the rear as the SM7150 but a 13MP front-facing camera. It also has a 2160 x 1080 display (FHD+) which is reported as being at least 5.99-inches in size.

Winfuture says that LinkedIn profiles of those working on the SM6150 reveal the chipset is built using an 11nm node just like the Snapdragon 675. The SDM675 is manufactured by Samsung, so there is a possibility the production of the SM6150 will also be handled by them.

The two chipsets are expected to be announced next year.

(Source)