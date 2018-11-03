Lenovo S5 Pro vs Meizu Note 8 vs Honor 8C: Specs Comparison

In the last period, several companies managed to release very performing devices carrying price tags lower than €200. Smartphones which would be considered cool mid-rangers 1-2 years ago are now sold at more entry-level prices, that is why this is a wonderful period to get a new phone while saving money. Lenovo S5 Pro, Meizu Note 8 and Huawei Honor 8C are among the best alternatives in this price range: go ahead with this comparison if you want to learn more.

Lenovo S5 Pro vs Meizu Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 8C

Lenovo S5 Pro Meizu Note 8 Huawei Honor 8C DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 154.5 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm, 170 grams 153.6 x 75.5 x 7.9 mm 157.2 x 76 mm, 167 grams DISPLAY 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246 pixels, 402 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.0 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, 18:9 aspect ratio, IPS LCD 6.26 inches, 720 x 1520 pixels, 269 ppi, 19:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM , 128 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM , 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, ZUI Android 8 Oreo, Flyme OS Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 20 MP f/1.8 and f/2.6

Dual 20 + 8 MP f/2.2 front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 13 + 2 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

8 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3500 mAh, Fast Charging 18W 3600 mAh, Fast charging with mCharge 4000 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

The design is the weakest point of these handsets, just like most of the devices sold for less than €200. But they are not ugly. They come with a full metal unibody design and similar looks. So, what you should choose depends on your tastes; we suggest to pay more attention to other specs instead of aesthetics.

Display

There is a very important difference between each of these displays. Meizu Note 8 is the only notchless device in this trio, while Honor 8C is the only to sport a lower resolution, so we do not recommend it if you want to see detailed images on your screen. Lenovo S5 Pro and Meizu Note 8 are more or less at the same level and they sport average Full HD+ IPS panels.

Specs & Software

When it comes to hardware specifications, Lenovo S5 Pro is the winner because of its more powerful SoC and the available memory configurations which do not offer less than 6 GB of RAM. Further, it has better connectivity thanks to a better Wi-Fi module and Bluetooth 5.0.

Camera

The cameras you can find on the Lenovo S5 Pro are the ones which convinced us the most. It has a great dual camera setup on the rear side with a bright f/1.8 aperture and the support to 2x optical zoom which allows zooming without losing detail. And it has a dual camera even on the front side, which supports the HDR technology.

Battery

With its efficient Snapdragon 632 chipset, its HD display, and its 4000 mAh battery, Huawei Honor 8C is the device providing the longest battery life. It is almost impossible to totally discharge it in just one day, even if you use it continuously. But note that it does not have a fast charging technology, so it takes some more time to fully charge it.

Price

Lenovo S5 Pro is definitely the most balanced and powerful handset, and it wins this comparison. You can get it and Meizu Note 8 for about €200/$227 in China, while Huawei Honor 8C was launched with a price tag around €170/$193. The second place goes to Huawei Honor 8C due to its longer battery life and a higher value for money in my opinion, even though Meizu Note 8 has a better display.

Lenovo S5 Pro vs Meizu Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 8C: PROs and CONS

Lenovo S5 Pro

PROs

Original design

Better hardware

Very nice cameras

Stereo speakers

CONS

Nothing particular

Meizu Note 8

PROs

Good camera

Affordable price

Nice design

Big battery

CONS

No micro SD

Huawei Honor 8C

PROs

Biggest battery

Nice cameras

Very Affordable

micro SD dedicated slot

CONS