Lenovo S5 Pro, K5 Pro and K5s smartphones officially announced in China

The Lenovo S5 Pro and Lenovo K5 Pro smartphones have been officially announced today through an unveil event in China. The Lenovo S5 Pro is an upgraded version of the Lenovo S5 phone that was announced in March this year. And the Lenovo K5 Pro is an updated edition of the Lenovo K5 that made official in June. The Chinese manufacturer also announced budget-friendly Lenovo K5s as the third phone today. Here is all the information on the S5 Pro and K5 Pro from the launch event.

Lenovo S5 Pro Specifications and Features

The Lenovo S5 Pro sports a metal unibody design. The smartphone sports a slim profile of 7.7mm and it weighs 170 grams.

One of the major selling points of the S5 Pro is that it is equipped with four cameras. Two of them are available inside the notch at the front and the remaining are available on the backside of the phone. The handset is fitted with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display that produces an aspect ratio of 18.7:9and Full HD+ resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels.

The Lenovo S5 is equipped with Snapdragon 625 and the newly announced Pro variant has Snapdragon 636 onboard. The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM and it comes in storage choices like 64 GB and 128 GB. The 3,500mAh battery of the phone carries support for 18W fast charging.

The notch of the Lenovo S5 Pro houses 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel with f/2.2 dual apertures. The inclusion of IR camera in the notch enables accurate face unlock feature that works precisely even in dark. The front cameras can capture enhanced selfie shots and stylized portrait shots.

The back panel of the Lenovo S5 Pro features a dual camera module that includes an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus enabled 12-megapixel primary sensor that is coupled with f/2.6 aperture and autofocus enabled 20-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual rear cameras support 4K video shooting at 30 fps, 2x optical zoom, background blur, HR and camera scan mode. The smartphone is also equipped with bottom-firing stereo speakers.

The ZUI 5.0 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS comes preloaded on the Lenovo S5 Pro. For disturbance free gaming experience, the Chinese manufacturer has included a gaming mode on the phone. The other features available on the Lenovo S5 Pro include dual SIM support and microSD card support hybrid dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack and rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Lenovo K5 Pro Specifications and Features

The Lenovo K5 Pro is the newest mid-range phone from the company that joins other Lenovo K-series phones such as Lenovo K5 Play and K5 Note that were unveiled earlier this year. The USP of the smartphone is that it is equipped with dual front-facing and dual rear cameras. It features a metallic chassis measures 155.98 x 74.98 x 7.98mm an it weighs 165 grams.

The K5 Pro is fitted with an 18:9 aspect ratio display of 5.99 inches and it carries support for Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The Snapdragon 636 chipset is driving force of the smartphone. It is equipped with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of inbuilt storage.

The front panel of the phone features f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual selfie snapper. The backside of the phone is also equipped with the same dual camera setup. The photography features available on the smartphone include blurring effect, night scene enhancement, camera scan mode, HDR and professional mode.

The 4,050mAh battery of the Lenovo K5 Pro carries support for 18W fast charging. The Android 8.1 Oreo OS customized with ZUI 5.0 is available preinstalled on the smartphone. The K5 Pro also features a gaming mode. It includes the same connectivity features that are available on the Lenovo S5 Pro. A fingerprint scanner resides on the posterior of the phone.

Lenovo K5s Specifications and Features

The Lenovo K5s is another addition to 2018 K-series from the company. Even though it is an entry-level smartphone, it sports an elegant dual-sided glass design. It also equipped with dual front-facing and dual rear-mounted cameras.

The Lenovo K5s features a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display that produces 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The handset measures 153.8 x 72.9 x 7.95 and it weighs 155 grams.

The MediaTek Helio P22 (MTK6762) chipset powers the smartphone. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 32 GB. It is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is skinned with ZUI 5.0. There is a 3,000mAh battery inside the Lenovo K5s which carries support for 10W charging.

For photography, the Lenovo K5s features f/2.2 aperture 13-megapixel + f/2.4 aperture 5-megapixel dual camera on the rear. The same dual cameras are available for shooting selfies on the front. The photography features available on the smartphone include background blur, camera scan mode, HDR and beauty mode. The connectivity features of the K5s are hybrid dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB 2.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack.

Lenovo S5 Pro, K5 Pr0 and K5s Pricing, Variants and Availability

The Lenovo S5 Pro variants such as 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage are respectively priced at 1,298 Yuan (~$187) and 1,398 Yuan (~$202). Its color variants are Ice Blue, Pure Gold and Jing Yao Black. The pre-orders of the S5 Pro have started. Its first sale will take place on Oct. 23.

The Lenovo K5 Pro comes in multiple variants such as 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 6 GB RAM. They are respectively priced at 998 Yuan, 1,098 Yuan and 1,298 Yuan. The two color editions of the Lenovo K5 Pro are Style Black and Elegant Gold. Its currently available on pre-orders and its official sales will begin on Oct. 25 in the home market.

Lastly, the Lenovo K5s comes with an irresistible pricing of 798 Yuan (~$115) only. It can be availed in colors like Gothic Black and Greek Blue. The pre-orders of the Lenovo K5s also started. It will be available for buying in China from Oct. 23.