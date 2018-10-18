Google Pixel 3 teardown reveals OLED display panel from LG

Google recently launched its new generation of Pixel smartphones — Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Yesterday, it was revealed that the Pixel 3 XL comes with a display panel from Samsung.

Given that both the devices are almost same, it seemed that the Google could have used the same panel for the non-XL model as well. However, that is not the case. A teardown of the Pixel 3 reveals that it comes with an OLED display panel from LG.

This is the same panel that was used in last year’s Pixel 2 XL. For those who are unaware, the Pixel 2 XL was widely criticized because of the issues pertaining to temporary image retention, smearing of black colors at low brightnesses, and graininess.

Google Pixel 3 LG Display

The year’s display panel of Pixel smartphones is completely opposite than the last year’s. Last year’s Pixel 2 used a display panel from Samsung while the Pixel 2 XL featured a display panel from LG’s display division. Samsung’s experience with notched display could be the reason for this flip.

Last year, it was reported that Google is planning to invest around $880 million in South Korea-based LG Display as it plans to secure a stable supply of flexible OLED panels for the Pixel 3-series smartphones. The investment from Google was reported to help the facility of LG boost display production.

Many reviewers have suggested that the 5.5-inch 18:9 display panel of the Pixel 3 is almost same as the 6.3-inch 18.5:9 display of Pixel 3 XL. Google notes identical 100,000:1 super contrast ratio, full 24-bits depth, and true black levels on the specifications page for each phone.

As far the phone’s specs are concerned, the Pixel 3 comes with a 5.5-inch 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The front and rear of the phone is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

Pixel 3 Clearly White featured

There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood, but it’s under-clocked at 2.5GHz which the company justifies as a step to save battery power. It also comes with a dedicated security chip – the Titan M, which keeps the OS and your passwords secure.

It packs 4GB of RAM and comes in two storage options — 64GB and 128GB and as usual, it lacks support for storage expansion. It has IP68 ratings, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The phone still comes with a single rear camera of 12.2-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture and a 1.4um pixel size. On the front side, there’s a dual 8-megapixel sensors — one with 97-degree wide-angle lens and another is a standard sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The camera comes with bunch of features, including Top Shot and Super Res Zoom.

Read More: Google registers a new type of independent Stylus patent for cross platform data portability

It runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 2,915mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The 64GB model is priced at $799 while the 128GB storage model costs $800.

(Source)

