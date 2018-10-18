Lenovo announces Watch S hybrid smartwatch and Watch C for kids

Lenovo already released two (hybrid) smartwatches this year – the Watch 9 and the Watch X. Today, it announced two new ones – the Watch S, another hybrid smartwatch; and the Watch C, a smartwatch for kids.

Lenovo Watch S

The Lenovo Watch S sits in between the Watch 9 and the Watch X. It is actually the Watch 9 with a new dial design, sapphire glass, and calfskin leather. There is no OLED screen like the Watch X and its also missing a heart rate sensor, blood pressure monitor and all the other sensors the Watch X boasts of.

The Watch S does sleep tracking, calorie counting, and records the number of steps you have taken. It can also notify you of calls and messages by vibrating. All these can be viewed and programmed inside the Lenovo Watch app. The Watch S also has a 5 ATM water-resistant rating.

Lenovo is charging ¥238 (~$34) for the Watch S and it is available in black and red. It will go on sale on Lenovo’s official online store on October 30 at 10 AM.

Lenovo Watch C

The Lenovo Watch C is for kids and unlike the Watch S, it is a proper smartwatch. It has a 1.3-inch AMOLED square-shaped display that is covered in Gorilla Glass. Above the display is a camera that guardian(s) can remotely control to take a picture at intervals to know their child is safe.

The Watch C has GPS (Glonass, A-GPS) for location tracking and can connect via Wi-Fi. It also has a built-in compass. With the companion app, guardians(s) can set the location for home and school and get a notification when their ward arrives at any of these places.

There is also a speaker and microphone in case you need to speak to your ward. Kids can also use the watch to call their friends who own the same type of watch. Lenovo has also included an SOS button for emergencies. The watch has an IPX7 rating and silicone straps. Lenovo says it is 12.8mm thick and weighs just 42g.

READ MORE: Lenovo S5 Pro, K5 Pro and K5s smartphones officially announced in China

The Watch C comes in blue and pink and is priced at ¥399 (~$58). The first flash sale is on October 22 on the official online store.