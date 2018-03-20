Lenovo Watch 9 Hybrid Smartwatch Unveiled, Priced At 129 Yuan (~ $20)

Today, along with its three new smartphones — Lenovo S5, K5 and K5 Play, the China-based smartphone manufacturer Lenovo also announced a new hybrid smartwatch — Lenovo Watch 9. Unlike most other smartwatches, this one is an analog watch with smart features.

The Lenovo Watch 9 comes with a premium sapphire glass on the top which has 9H hardness rating. It also comes with a silicone strap and a stainless steel shell, and is claimed to be waterproof for up to 50 meters.

While the watch lacks a dedicated display, it can be connected to a smartphone and by using its dedicated application, users can also take advantage of many of its features. It vibrates for alarms or when the user receives any notifications.

Further, the watch can also be used to remotely capture selfies by shaking the watch. It also comes with fitness related features such as steps tracking, tracking calories burnt, sleep, and a few other information. Since it is water-resistant, the device can also be used while swimming.

The Lenovo Watch 9, which is compatible with both Android and iOS, is claimed to provide battery life of about 12 months on a single charge. It will be available in two color options — Black and White. Priced at 129 Yuan, which roughly converts to $20, the Lenovo Watch 9 will be available for purchase from 23rd March.

As said, during the same event, Lenovo launched its three new smartphones — S5, K5 and K5 Play. All three phones come with a 5.7-inch full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio. While the S5 has a Full HD+ screen resolution, the K5-series sports HD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the S5 is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 625 processor while the K5 and K5 Play are powered by MediaTek MT6750V and Snapdragon 430 respectively. The Lenovo S5 comes in two variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

The Lenovo K5 Play comes with 2GB and 3GB RAM variants with 16GB and 32GB of expandable storage respectively. On the other hand, the Lenovo K5 packs 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. While the Lenovo K5 comes with 13MP + 8MP dual rear cameras, the K5 Play offers 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras. On the front, both the devices come with an 8MP selfie camera. The S5 has 13MP + 13MP dual camera setup at back and a 16MP front-facing snapper.

While the registrations for all three smartphone models have already started and will go on sale from next month. Currently, all these devices are China-exclusive and there’s no information related to its availability in other markets.