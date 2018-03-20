Vivo V9 Gets Listed On Amazon India Ahead Of Official Launch On 23rd March

Vivo is scheduled to launch its flagship smartphone — Vivo V9 in India on 23rd March. However, ahead of the official announcement, the phone has been listed on Amazon India.

The listing suggests that the phone will be Amazon-exclusive in India. Further, the listing also mentions that it will be available for pre-bookings from 23rd March itself starting at 3:00 PM along with a few “special offers.”

The phone’s landing page on Amazon India mentions the tagline as “Perfect Shot, Perfect View”, suggesting that the company is focusing on the improvements in the phone’s camera department.

The listing of Vivo V9 on Amazon India has also revealed some key features and specifications of the phone. It is expected to come with Apple iPhone X-like design, featuring a notch at the top of the display. The full-screen Full-HD+ display on the phone is said to be of 6-inch and aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor along with 4GB RAM. It is expected to pack 64GB internal storage and carry microSD card support for expanding storage up to 256GB.

Coming to the camera, the phone will be having a dual camera setup at the back, featuring 16-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel secondary lens with 4K video support and AI Face Beauty feature among others. On the front, it is likely to sport a 24-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

On the software front, we are expecting the phone to run on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own FunTouch OS custom interface on top. The phone is likely to be fuelled by a 3,250mAh battery.

The Vivo V9 is expected to be priced around Rs. 25,000 (approximately $383) in India. However, we’ll have to wait a couple of days more to get official confirmation related to the phone’s specs and pricing as well as for availability information.

