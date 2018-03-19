Vivo X21 Launched In China, Packs 6.28-Inch Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC And 6GB RAM

After launching the Vivo X20 Plus UD and announcing the Vivo Apex smartphone, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has today launched its new flagship smartphone — Vivo X21. The company has also announced another variant of the phone named Vivo X21 Screen Fingerprint.

The Vivo V21 comes with the traditional fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone while the Vivo X21 UD comes with an under display fingerprint sensor similar to the recently launched Vivo X20 Plus UD. After from this fingerprint sensor, rest of the specifications are same on both phones.

The Vivo X21 features a 6.28-inch Full HD+ display with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and an unusual aspect ratio of 19:9 because of the presence of a notch on the top side. The display covers majority portion on the front panel and has ultra narrow bezels around the display.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. It packs 6GB RAM and comes in two storage options — 64GB and 128GB. The phone also supports microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

As of the camera department, the phone comes with a dual camera setup at the back which consists of two 12-megapixel camera lenses with an LED flash and a 5MP sub-camera. On the front side also, there’s a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel lenses. The camera comes with artificial intelligence and Vivo’s own Rubiks Cube technology.

The phone also supports face unlock feature. One of the interesting offerings of the phone is a smart assistant. The company has introduced Jovi, which is Vivo’s assistant based on artificial intelligence technology. For enhanced audio experience, Vivo has included AK4376A Hi-Fi chip.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band Wi-Fi (2X2MIMO), Bluetooth v5, GPS, and microUSB. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with company’s own FunTouch OS 4.0 custom skin on top. Both versions of the phone are fuelled by a 3,200mAh battery.

The Vivo X21 will be available in three colors — Aurora White, Drill Black, and Ruby Red. However, the Vivo X21 Screen Fingerprint version will be offered in only two colors — Drill Black and Ruby Red. It will be available from March 24th.

The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Vivo X21 is priced at 2898 Yuan (approximately $458) while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant cost 3198 Yuan (approximately$505). The Vivo X21 Screen Fingerprint variant, which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at 3598 Yuan, which roughly converts to $568.