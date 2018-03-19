Meizu E3 Scores 112478 Points on AnTuTu, Thanks to Snapdragon 636 & 6GB of RAM

Last week, a report surfaced online that the upcoming Meizu E3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 636 mobile platform. AnTuTu just verified that news is accurate.

The Meizu E3 has been benchmarked and it not only reveals the processor but also some other features.

The Meizu E3 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 with an Adreno 509 GPU. It also packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. AnTuTu also confirms the 5.99” display has a 2160 x 1080 resolution.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 and the 6GB of RAM sees the Meizu E3 score 112478 points on the benchmarking site.

The phone already appeared on TENAA about a month ago, revealing most of the specs. In addition to the above mentioned specs, it will have a 3300mAh battery, dual rear cameras (12MP + 20MP) which Meizu’s VP, Li Nan says is better than that of the Meizu M6 Note. It will also have an 8MP selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Meizu plans to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 with the E3.

