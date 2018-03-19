Lenovo S5 Specs Rumor Roundup: What To Expect From The Redmi Note 5 Killer Tomorrow

Despite being one of the top laptop makers in the world, Lenovo hasn’t managed to do really well in the competitive smartphone market. The company has been operating under multiple brands in the past few years, including ZUK, Lenovo, and even Moto, after the company bought the brand back in 2014. ZUK is no more in China, and Motorola has little presence in the company’s domestic market. So, it makes sense that Lenovo is trying to bring back phones under its own brand name in China.

The Lenovo S5 is said to be an important smartphone for the company in the country. The phone will directly take on the Redmi Note 5 that was announced just a few days ago, with a reportedly better hardware and experience.

So here’s all you need to know about Lenovo S5 Specs and Features.

While the specs of the S5 haven’t been leaked as extensively as Xiaomi smartphones, a Lenovo model, K520 was recently certified on TENAA. The K520 is said to be the S5, so we can get the specs of the upcoming model from this TENAA listing.

5.65-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080p 18:9 display

2GHz octa-core processor (Likely Helio P60!)

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB ROM

8MP Front Selfie Shooter

Dual Cameras (?? + 8MP)

3000mAh Battery

ZUI + Android 8 Oreo

The phone is also confirmed to get facial recognition, secure fingerprint payments, AI smart engine, and long battery life. The last feature is surprising because the battery listed on TENAA is just 3000mAh, so in reality, the battery capacity could be higher.

As for the design, the phone will feature a full metal body in multiple color options, including a red one. The dual cameras will be placed at the back in horizontal arrangement and the fingerprint sensor will be located at the back too.

The Lenovo S5 will be officially announced tomorrow at 2PM China time and will go on sale on March 23. Reservations for the phone have already begun and should continue until a few hours before its first sale.

If the phone has Helio P60 on board, things could be looking quite competitive in the affordable mid-range market in China. It’s just a matter of few hours until we get official details.

Stay tuned to Gizmochina for more details tomorrow.