Vivo X21 AnTuTu Benchmark Test Score in Real Life Lower Than AnTuTu’s Official Score

Vivo yesterday added the Vivo X21 to the list of its models having an Under Glass fingerprint sensor. The X21 also packs the premium midrange Snapdragon 660 chipset. It also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage like the OPPO R15 and OPPO R15 Dream Edition.

AnTuTu had earlier revealed the X21 benchmark score to be 143707 points. However, the screenshot of a new benchmark test result for the Vivo X21 UD version shows a lower score of 137,967 points. That is a difference of 5,740 points. We can’t say why the difference but it is likely that AnTuTu tested the smartphone when there wasn’t any app installed because usually, the benchmark score gets affected when there are several apps installed or running on the smartphone. The screenshot also shows that about 3GB of the 6GB RAM space is already in use.

Despite the difference, the AnTuTu score of 137,967 points still falls within the range of other Snapdragon 660-powered models. The chip is thus well suited to handle heavy games and apps, coupled with a large 6GB RAM and 128 of storage space.

