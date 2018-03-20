Huawei P20 Pro Seen On Geekbench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It is exactly a week to the launch of the Huawei P20 series and there is little or nothing left that we do not already know. Earlier today, the camera specifications for the P20 Pro was revealed. It has also now appeared on Geekbench.

The Huawei P20 Pro was benchmarked yesterday as the Huawei CLT-L29 where CLT is short for Charlotte, its codename. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has 6GB of RAM. An unnamed 1.84GHz octa-core processor powers it but we already know it is the Kirin 970.

The phone scores 1921 points in the single core test and 6729 points in the multi-core test. These scores are not far off from those of the Mate 10 Pro which uses the same Kirin 970 processor.

The Huawei P20 Pro will have a 6.1” OLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It will pack a combination of a 40MP, 8MP, and 20MP sensors on its back, and a 24MP selfie camera. It will also come with 128GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

