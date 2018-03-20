Nokia Phones Up For Grabs In India From Official Store

HMD Global has decided to make Nokia phones available to purchase in India from the official Nokia store. By purchasing a device from the official website you will get free shipping, secure payments through various payment methods and the right to return your device within 10 days. The official “Android phones” page on the store lists all of the Android smartphones launched by HMD Global, but only some of them are actually available to purchase in India. If you head to the official store you can actually choose among these models:

The models 2, 3 and 5 are cheap low-end devices and they are priced Rs. 6,999, Rs. 9,498 and Rs. 12,499, respectively. The first comes with a 5-inch HD display and an 8 MP rear camera. Its hardware side includes a quad-core Snapdragon 212 SoC, just 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, but the handset has a huge battery with a 4100 mAh capacity. The model 3 has still a 5-inch HD panel, but it offers a better hardware side composed of a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 chipset, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.

On the other hand, its battery is smaller with a capacity of just 2630 mAh. Nokia 5 comes with a bigger 5.2-inch display, a more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The main camera is way better as well and the battery has a capacity of 3000 mAh. Nokia 8 is the flagship: it has a 5.3-inch Quad HD screen, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM in the available configuration. It is priced Rs. 28,999. Besides the phones, accessories are listed on the Indian official store as well, but they are not available to purchase yet. At the moment, we do not know when other HMD devices and original accessories will be available in the store. Head to the source link below to see the products on the official store.

