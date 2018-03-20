Teenage Girl Killed By Exploding Nokia 5233

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In a district in Odisha, India, a teenage girl was killed when her phone exploded while in use. Uma Omram was on the phone with a relative when her Nokia 5233 exploded. It is said that the phone was plugged in while in use.

The explosion resulted in injuries to her hand, chest, and leg and also knocked her out. She was taken to a hospital where she passed away.

HMD Global is reported to have distanced itself from the incident as the phone wasn’t manufactured by them. Truth be told, the Nokia 5233 was manufactured by the Nokia company of old.

“While we have not been able to independently verify the facts of any of these reports, we can confirm that the mobile phone in question was not manufactured or sold by HMD Global, the new home of Nokia phones, set up in 2017 to create a new range of Nokia devices,” a Nokia spokesperson is quoted to have said. Investigations as regards the incident are ongoing.

The Nokia 5233 was released in January 2010. That makes it 8 years old already. Surprisingly, you can still find it on sites like Amazon India for around INR 3,000 (~$46).

