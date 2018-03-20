Alleged Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) Certified By FCC With A 5.6-Inch Display

The J series is the most affordable line-up among Samsung smartphones. It includes low-end and midrange devices, and it seems that it will include a new version of Samsung Galaxy J7 as well. Until now, the J7 and its variants have been the most powerful devices in the J series, but in this year Samsung will also launch a Galaxy J8 and a J8+ which should be even better. Still, the company will not skip the J7 (2018), at least according to the American FCC.

A device identified by the model number SM-J720F has just been certified by FCC, and the model number suggests that we may be talking about the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018). Not much has been revealed by FCC about its specs and after this certification, we only get an important detail: its dimensions. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) will have a width of 153 mm and a height of 76 mm. So, it will be slightly bigger than its older sibling launched in 2017. But it seems that it will also sport a slightly bigger display with a size of 5.6 inches.

According to FCC, the alleged Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) supports FDD Band 5, Band 7, Band 38 and Band 41, alongside the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. These are the only details surfaced on FCC listings. At the moment we don’t know about its camera, neither its launch date and its possible listing price. But the supposed handset has already been spotted on Geekbench, even though the model number was different (SM-J737P). According to Geekbench, the device is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 chipset running at a frequency up to 2.2 GHz. The SoC is paired with just 2 GB of RAM, which makes us think the one spotted on Geekbench is just a cheap variant of the J7.

