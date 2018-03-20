Lenovo K5 And K5 Plus With Full-Screen Display And Dual Rear Cameras Announced In China

Along with the Lenovo S5, the China-based company also announced two other smartphones — Lenovo K5 and Lenovo K5 Play. The latest addition to the K-series of devices seems to be the budget variants of the Lenovo S5.

The Lenovo K5, which comes with a glass back, features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 2.5D curved glass panel. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz along with Mali T860 GPU.

The phone packs 3GB RAM and comes with 32GB of internal memory. There’s also a microSD card slot, which enables users to expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 128GB. However, it has a Hybrid card slot, which means that user can either use a microSD card or a secondary SIM card.

Coming to the camera department, the phone features a dual camera setup at the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary lens with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there sits a 5-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. The phone is running Android 7.1 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box with ZUI 3.1 lite on top. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Lenovo K5 Play comes with the same 5.7-inch HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display. However, instead of the MediaTek processor, this Play edition is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor with Adreno 505 GPU.

This model will be available in two variants — one with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage while the other one with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. Further, it also supports microSD card up to 128GB for expanding storage capacity.

The phone has a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens. There’s also an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. Along with the fingerprint sensor, this variant also comes with Face Unlock support.

Connectivity options on the K5 Plus include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. While the standard variant runs Android Nougat, this one comes with a newer version of Android, i.e. Android Oreo with ZUI 3.7 on top. Just like the K5, this one too is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Read More: Lenovo S5 Is Official, Tthe Redmi 5-Killer Comes With 18:9 Display, SD625, And 999 Yuan (~$157) Pricing

The Lenovo K5 and Lenovo K5 Play will be available in three color options — Black, Grey, and Blue. The Lenovo K5 is priced at 899 Yuan (approximately $142), the pricing for the K5 Play starts at 699 Yuan, which roughly converts to $110. Both the devices are currently exclusive to China. While the registrations have already started, the K5 will go on sale from 10th April and the K5 Play will be available from 17th April.