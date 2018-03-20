The Desire 12 and Desire 12+ Bring Full-Screen Displays To HTC’s Mid-range Line

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

If you have been waiting for HTC to bring its full-screen 18:9 display to the mid-range category, then you should check out the newly announced HTC Desire 12 and HTC Desire 12+.

HTC Desire 12

The Desire 12 has a 5.5” display with a 1440 x 720 resolution. It still has bezels though, so there is no elaborate design on the front. But that is not to say the Desire 12 isn’t a beauty. It is.

HTC says it has renewed its liquid surface design, giving it a new streamlined look. It is still reflective but looks really nice in all the available colors. Plus having a purple variant similar to Samsung’s Lilac Purple for the S9/S9+ is a smart move.

The Desire 12 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 processor with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of expandable storage. A 13MP f/2.2 camera sits at the top left corner on the back, and a 5MP f/2.4 sensor sits in front for selfies.

HTC specifically doesn’t state the version of Android the phone is running but says that it may change after a software update. So there is a chance it runs Nougat but will receive Android 8.0 Oreo soon.

There is a 2730mAh battery with no fast charging (5V/1A), a micro-USB port, Bluetooth 4.2, dual band WiFi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual SIM slots.

HTC Desire 12+

The Desire 12+ is bigger with its 6” display but keeps the resolution at 1440 x 720. It shares the same design as the Desire 12 but with the addition of a fingerprint scanner on its back and an extra rear camera sensor.

The Snapdragon 450 is the chipset of choice here. There is also 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can be expanded by up to an additional 2TB.

On the back is a 13MP + 2MP combo. There is PDAF, face detection, panorama mode, and bokeh mode. The 8MP front camera also has a beauty mode and even has its own LED flash.

Unlike the Desire 12, HTC proudly announces that the Desire 12+ runs Android 8.0 with HTC Sense. Surprisingly, the spec sheet shows the Desire 12+ only supports 2.4GHz WiFi. It also has dual SIM support (nano only), Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Powering the large display is a 2965mAh battery which charges slightly faster at 5V/1.5A via a micro-USB port.

READ MORE: HTC U12+ Expected to Launch Instead of U12 Around Early May

The Desire 12+ comes in the same colors as the Desire 12. However, pricing and availability have not been disclosed.