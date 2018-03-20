Meizu 16 Series to Debut Around August, Reveals Meizu Founder

Meizu is expected to launch the Meizu 15, 15 Plus and 15 Lite smartphones in April. The founder of Meizu Huang Zhang has recently claimed that the Meizu 16 series will launch around August this year.

Without revealing information on the specs of the Meizu 16 series, Zhang stated that the Meizu 15’s successor will be a futuristic device. It seems that the founder is himself overseeing the manufacturing of the Meizu 16 series.

The rumor mill has been revealing conflicting information on the specs of the Meizu 15 trio and there is virtually no information available on the Meizu 16 series that is expected to arrive later this year. Will it feature Snapdragon 845 chipset? Few weeks ago, Meizu VP Li Nan had confirmed that the company would be launching the Meizu X2 driven by SD845 at the end of this year. It is pegged to arrive with a pricing of 2,999 Yuan. So, it may not feature the SD845 chip.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the Meizu 15, 15 Plus and 15 Lite is getting closer as these handsets have reportedly received 3C certification in China. However, the company is yet confirm on the launch date of Meizu 15 series. The probable reason behind it is that the company is busy preparing the launch of the Meizu E3 phone.

The Chinese manufacturer will be launching the Meizu E3 tomorrow. Its rumored specs include 5.99-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 636 chipset, 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants, 32 GB and 128 GB storage models, 3,300mAh battery and side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Leaked photos have revealed that it may arrive in black and gold color options.

