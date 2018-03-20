Lenovo S5 is Official With 18:9 Display, SD625, 999 Yuan (~$157) Pricing Alongside Lenovo K5, K5 Lite Budget Phones

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Today, Lenovo had held a launch event to unveil the Lenovo S5 smartphone. The Chinese manufacturer has also announced Lenovo K5 and K5 Lite budget-friendly phones alongside the S5.

Lenovo S5 Specs, Features and Pricing

The Lenovo S5 comes with a full metallic body that is made out of series 6000 aluminum. The handset sports a smooth appeal since the metallic body is created by through 7 CNC processes, nano-injection molding followed by grinding, sandblasting, diamond trimming and anodizing. The handset can be availed in Red and Black color options.

The Lenovo S5 houses an 18:9 aspect ratio supporting IPS LCD display of 5.7 inches. It offers FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The Snapdragon 625 chipset is present under the hood of the phone. It comes in 3 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants. The handset is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery

A fingerprint scanner is present on the backside of the phone which also houses an LED enabled 13-megapixel dual camera setup. The dual rear cameras include a monochrome sensor and an f/2.2 aperture RGB sensor. The front-facing 16-megapixel can shoot good quality selfies by enhancing the facial features. The selfie camera can be also used for facial recognition.

Apart from snapping impressive shots, the camera app is able scan QR code and barcode. It is running on the latest ZUI 4.0, a customized version of Android Oreo. Instead of on-screen buttons, the ZUI offers Lenovo S5 users with U-Touch screen gestures.

As far as the pricing, the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model of the Lenovo S5 is priced at 999 Yuan (~$157). The 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs 1,199 Yuan (~$189). The highest configuration model featuring 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage carries a pricing of 1,499 Yuan (~$236). Lenovo has already started the receiving reservations of the phone. The handset will be available for buying from March 23.

Lenovo K5, K5 Lite Specs, Features and Pricing

The Lenovo K5 and K5 Lite are the two low-end variants of the Lenovo S5. The Lenovo K5 includes an 18:9 aspect ratio supporting display of 5.72 inches that produces HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels. Also, it comes with a 2.5D glass body. Instead of SD625, the K5 is fueled by MediaTek MT6750 SoC.

Also, it comes in models like 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It also includes 3,000mAh battery. The reservations of the phone have started from today in China and it will be officially released on April 10. It will be available with a starting price of 899 Yuan (~$142).

The K5 Lite that is houses in a polycarbonate chassis. It includes 5.7-inch HD display that supports 720p resolution and it is fueled by Snapdragon 430 chipset. Other features include 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras and 3,030mAh battery. It will be available with a beginning price of 699 Yuan (~$110). Its reservations begin from today and it will be available for buying from April 17.

What’s your opinion on Lenovo S5? Will be a good competitor for China’s Redmi Note 5 and the upcoming Meizu E3? Let us know your thoughts by posting your comments below.