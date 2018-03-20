Huawei Nova 3E Official: Features World’s First 24MP IMX578 Selfie Shooter

Huawei announced the Nova 3E smartphone at an event in China today. It’s the second smartphone launch today, after the Lenovo S5 that was unveiled an hour ago.

Like most other smartphones in the market, the Huawei Nova 3E adopts the notch on the screen, trying to mimic Apple iPhone X’s design. This does help to keep the top bezel to a bare minimum, but the front features a thin bottom bezel that also features the Huawei logo. The phone doesn’t experiment with its design as it continues the trend set by the recent Huawei offerings. The phone measures 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4mm and weighs 145 grams. So you get a 2.5D glass back design in four color options including Klein Blue, Cherry Powder, Magic Night Black, and Platinum Gold.

As for the specs, the Huawei Nova 3E features Kirin 659 inside (no surprise given that its being used by almost all Huawei mid-rangers) with 4GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB ROM options. On the front, you have a beautiful 5.8-inch display with 2280×1080 pixel resolution. In case you missed, this translates into 19:9 aspect ratio, which once again embraces the display trend set by recent notch smartphones.

The above specs are pretty much standard among Huawei devices these days. So what differentiates the Huawei Nova 3E? CAMERA! The phone is being marketed as a Selfie beast and it’s the world’s first smartphone to feature the 24MP Sony IMX578 sensor up front for stellar selfies. The new sensor boasts of a 20% increase in resolution, 33% decrease in noise in low light images, and a 26% increase in color reproduction. Given that the phone is a selfie beast, you get all the necessary features to improve your selfie shots like beauty algorithms, hardware level HDR, LCD smart light fill among other things. At the back, there’s a capable 16MP + 2MP dual camera setup that supports bokeh photos. But don’t expect anything extraordinary from its back camera.

The Nova 3E comes with Android 8 based EMUI 8. It supports face unlock, smart screen notifications, game mode, and intelligent voice assistant. The battery isn’t big, featuring just 3000mAh, but it does have 18W (9V 2A) fast charging to ensure you can quickly top up the battery when you are running low.

The Nova 3E starts at 1999 Yuan (~$315) for the 4GB +64GB model and 2199 Yuan (~$348) for the 4GB + 128GB model. Pre-sale starts today at 6PM while the first sale is on March 27.