OPPO R15 Hands On Pictures – A True Bezel-less Beauty…With A Notch

OPPO surprisingly took the wraps off the much-anticipated OPPO R15 and R15 Dream Edition. The smartphones were earlier revealed as launching on March 31. The launch date isn’t the only surprise attached to OPPO’s 2018 flagship model. The R15 models come with a notch display design which is one of the major highlights of its design. We have some hands on photos of the R15 which gives a clear view of the device captured from all angles.

The OPPO R15 features a 6.28-inch OLED Super View Full-Screen display. It offers a Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The notch isn’t too big and you still get a screen-to-body ratio of up to 90 percent. For sure, we can confidently say the R15 edges closer to being a truly bezel-less smartphone even though the notch may be a turn-off for some fans. In typical BBK fashion, we might see the OnePlus 6 coming with a similar design.

At the back, the OPPO R15 packs a dual rear camera setup aligned horizontally and located on the top left corner. The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a sleek 2.5D curved glass back. The device still made do with a USB 2.0 port but of course, it is integrated with OPPO’s custom VOOC fast charging. There is also a 3.5mm jack which seems to be going nowhere anytime soon. Check out more of the hands-on pictures below.

