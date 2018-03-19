Leak: Renders, Specs, and Price of Huawei Enjoy 8E

Full details of a yet-to-be announced phone from Huawei have been leaked online. The phone is the Enjoy 8E and it shares a close resemblance to the recently launched Honor 7C.

The Huawei Enjoy 8E has a 5.7” 1440 x 720 display. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 powers it along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Like the Honor 7C, it also has dual rear cameras in the same 13MP + 2MP configuration while a 5MP sits in front for selfies. There is an LED flash on both sides of the phone. A fingerprint scanner also sits on the back

The Enjoy 8E will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and pack a 3000mAh battery that charges via a microUSB port. It is said to measure 152.4 x 73 x 7.8 mm and weigh 150g. It will also be available on March 30 for ¥1099 (~$173).

With respect to design, the Enjoy 8E can pass for the Honor 7C save for the smaller display, the position of the front flash, and the missing antenna lines on the back. It also has two speaker grilles flanking the USB port and its audio jack on top unlike the Honor 7C which has just one grille and has its audio jack at the bottom.

The Enjoy 8E appears in gold in the image provided but should come in more colors when it launches.

