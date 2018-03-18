Configuration and Pricing For Europe’s Huawei P20 and P20 Pro Revealed

The Huawei P20 Lite is already on sale or can be pre-ordered in some parts of Europe for between for between €326 and €423 even though the launch is still next week. Today, the price and configuration of its other siblings – the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro have been revealed.

What you get for ur money when buying the P20/P20 Pro (WEU):

P20 = 5.8in, 4/128GB = 679 Euro.

P20 Pro = 6.1in (not 6.01), 6/128GB = 899 Euro.

no other memory variants planned for Euroland, it seems. Other regions will get more variants. Some more official shots (size comparison): pic.twitter.com/ldi9oZ9jbj — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 18, 2018

In a tweet by Roland Quandt, the Huawei P20 which will have a 5.8” screen will launch in Europe with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for €679. The Huawei P20 Pro which has a bigger 6.1” display will also launch in Europe with 128GB of storage but 6GB of RAM with a price tag of €899.

He adds that those are the only two variants planned for Europe but other regions will get more. For example, China will likely get more storage variants of the P20 according to an already deleted TENAA listing that mentions a 4GB + 256GB model, 6GB RAM + 64GB version, and a 6GB RAM + 256GB variant in addition to the two mentioned above.

Roland Quandt also includes an official picture that shows both phones side by side. As you can see, both the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro have front-mounted fingerprint scanners. But they will differ in other ways like the display type, cameras, and battery capacity.

