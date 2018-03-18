Vivo X21 Spec Sheet Leaked, Gets Listed on JD.com

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Vivo X21 launches tomorrow but when it does, the only thing that will be new info will be its price and camera configuration seeing as most of the specs have been leaked.

Screenshots of a document were posted online yesterday and they reveal most of the details of Vivo’s upcoming flagship.

The leak confirms that the Vivo X21 will launch in two variants – a regular version with its fingerprint scanner on the back and a UD version with its fingerprint scanner underneath the display. The rest of the specs are the same.

The X21 will have a 6.28” display FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. That aspect ratio means it will have a notch just like the OPPO R15.

A 2.2GHz octa-core processor, which is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor, will handle tasks. It will be matched with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Storage can still be expanded if you wish by up to an additional 256GB via a MicroSD card slot.

The Vivo X21 will come with Android 8.1 Oreo and pack a 3200mAh battery. It will also have Bluetooth 5.0, dual band WiFi, USB 2.0, OTG, GPS and face unlock.

The Vivo X21 UD with an in-display fingerprint scanner will be available in Ice Drill Black and Ruby Red. The regular X21 will come in the aforementioned colors in addition to Aurora White.

READ MORE: Vivo Xplay7 May Feature The Apex’s Pop-up Camera

Ahead of the launch tomorrow, popular online shop, Jingdong, has listed the phone for those who want to pre-order. The listing has official renders of the regular variant (Ice Drill Black) and some camera samples and promotional images.

The Vivo X21 launches tomorrow at 19:30 (local time). A live broadcast will be shown here.

(Sources: 1 , 2)