Specs Reveal Vivo Y85 To Come With Notched Display

It is just the first quarter of the year and we have seen enough phones with notched displays to last for the whole year. Despite the already high number, more are on the way. Specs have leaked for an unreleased Vivo Y85 and it reveals it will have a notched display too.

The Vivo Y85 is a mid-range phone that looks set to take on phones like Xiaomi’s new Redmi series. It has a 6.26” display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage.

Vivo has slapped dual cameras (13MP + 2MP) on the rear of the device and a 16MP sensor with AI Beauty in front for selfies. There are also additional features like AR stickers and Face Unlock.

The Vivo Y85 packs a 3260mAh battery and has Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM support, USB 2.0 (micro) port, GPS, and Wi-Fi. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and measures 154.81 × 75.03 × 7.89 mm.

It will come in Champagne Gold and Black Gold color variants and the 64GB model will reportedly sell for ¥1798 (~$284) when it launches. At this price, we do not think the new Redmi series have anything to worry about.

