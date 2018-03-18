Xiaomi Releases Android 8.0 Kernel Source Code For Mi A1

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After over two months after it released Android 8.0 for the Mi A1, Xiaomi has released the kernel source code for the phone.

The release of the kernel source code is good news for those developers willing to create custom ROMs based on Android Oreo for the phone. The source code is available on GitHub.

The Mi A1 is Xiaomi’s first Android One Phone. It is actually the same phone as the Mi 5X but with stock android instead of MIUI. The phone has received positive reviews since its launch and is one of the most recommended phones in the $200 category.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 has a 5.5” FHD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB of RAM. It is available in 32GB and 64GB variants with expandable storage.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Phone Geekbench Listing Appears with SD 845, 8 GB RAM

It has dual 12MP rear cameras and a 5MP front facing camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and a 3080mAh battery under the hood.

(Source, Via)