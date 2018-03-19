Buy VKworld S8 Smartphone At Heavily-Discounted Price On Sunsky

The VKworld S8 Android 4G smartphone was launched in October 2017. The phone boasts an array of awe-inspiring specs and features that propelled it straight to skyrocketing popularity among smartphone users.

On the downside, the S8 doesn’t come cheap. As a result, it didn’t garner huge demand among buyers who weren’t willing to shell out a lot of money for a handset. But that’s about to change.

Much to the relief of cost-conscious buyers, Chinese wholesalers of electronic products, Sunsky is offering big discounts on the VKworld S8 smartphone’s original selling price. Let’s delve straight into the details.

First off, it is imperative for you to bear that the aforesaid discount is on bulk orders wherein a buyer can go for 10 cases, with each case comprising 20 units. This is highly advantageous particularly because if you purchase a single unit, you’d need to shell out $159.58, but if you buy 2 units your grand total drops down to only $158.79. In other words, the more units you buy the bigger discount you get.

If you’re willing to spend $158, you can go for 1/4 case, or buy 1/2 case for only $157.21. Apart from that, Sunsky is giving buyers an opportunity to save a considerable amount of money by allowing them to go for 1 case, 4 cases, and even 10 cases.

The discount is currently valid for black and blue color versions of the smartphone, which offer 4GB of RAM and a hearty 64GB of onboard storage. Despite bearing a slashed price tag on Sunsky at the moment, the S8 is crammed with astonishing specs and features.



First off, the phone sports a big 5.99 inches IPS, FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It comes with Corning glass 4 for added protection.

The S8 packs a powerful MediaTek MT6750T, 64-bit processor along with an ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU (graphics processing unit), under the hood. At the back, it sports a 16 megapixels+5 megapixels dual camera setup and has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating and is backed by a robust 5,500 mAh Lithium Polymer battery. Moreover, it offers a slew of sensors including accelerometer, ambient light, proximity and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

You can follow this link in order to check out the full specification on Sunsky and take advantage of the massive discount offered by the site. It’s worth noting that the S8 is likely to retain its original asking price on Sunsky as soon as the promo comes to an end.